American Red Cross to host blood drives this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is asking the public for help.
Officials say last week’s winter storms forced the cancelation of hundreds of blood drives in over 30 states. This caused more than 15,000 donations to go uncollected.
Over 700 donations have gone uncollected in central Kentucky and southern Indiana.
The Red Cross in Evansville will be hosting blood drives Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to restock their shelves.
“Blood only has a shelf life of 42 days. And so it can’t be stockpiled for that long,” explained Theo Boots. “What was on the shelves was helping while all of these blood drives were being closed or canceled. But now we’ve got to stock our shelves again.”
To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.