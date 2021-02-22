Warrick Co. School Corp. removes substitute teacher in social media video

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A video that surfaced on TikTok has led to the removal of a substitute teacher in the Warrick County School Corporation.
The video, which had thousands of comments, shows a man mocking special education.
Warrick County School officials confirm the man was a substitute teacher, but he will no longer work for them.
Here is their statement:
“The Warrick County School Corporation recently learned of an offensive social media post that featured a substitute teacher. The comments made are disgusting, unprofessional, and do not reflect the beliefs of values of the Warrick County School Corporation. The individual in the post has been removed from the WCSC substitute teacher list and will no longer work in our schools.”
The original video has been removed from TikTok, but captures of it are still being shared.
