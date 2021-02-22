UE students construct 10-foot-tall snowman named ‘Big E’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four students at the University of Evansville took advantage of the recent winter weather to pull off a fun, inventive project this weekend.
These four students, who are all members of the UE track and field team, fashioned together a snowman that stands over 10 feet tall.
The snowman, lovingly referred to as “Big E,” is located on Bellemeade Avenue, close to the University’s campus.
The group of students says it took hours to roll each body part, as well as most of Sunday afternoon to stack him up.
Justus Donaldson, one of the creators, told 14 News the “Amazon smile” really makes “Big E” stand out.
