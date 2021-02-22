Rohleder leads Aces women’s golf in first round in Alabama

PRATTVILLE, AL. (WFIE) - On Sunday, the University of Evansville women’s golf team wrapped up the opening day of the ASU Spring Kickoff, hosted by Alabama State.
The teams wrapped up the opening 18 holes before finishing 13 holes in the second round. Monday’s action will begin with the final five holes of the second round before the teams begin the third and final round of play.
Sophia Rohleder had the lowest opening round of the day for Evansville. She carded a 78. Just behind her was Alyssa McMinn, who shot an 80. Mallory Russell wad third on the team with an opening-round score of 85.
Caitlin O’Donnell checked in with an 88 with Allison Enchelmayer posting a 93. Carly Frazier and Taylor Keating finished the opening round with scores of 94 and 101, respectively.
Full team scores and results will be posted as soon as they become available.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.