Red Cross in need of donations after winter storms.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Cross officials say they’re in need of blood donations after those winter storms that seemed to impact much of the country.
Local officials say more than 25 blood drives were canceled because of the weather across central Kentucky and southern Indiana.
However, there are a few opportunities to give this week.
There are openings every day this week at the Red Cross location on the Lloyd and Stockwell.
They are looking for healthy people, especially those with type O blood to participate.
