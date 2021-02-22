Ranked for 1st time in program history, No. 17 USI volleyball is staying motivated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana volleyball team is off to one of its best starts in program history, now sitting at 5-1 on the season.
Just two weeks ago, the Screaming Eagles earned a spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 rankings for the very first time.
Currently sitting at No. 17 in the polls, USI has been absolutely dominant to begin its 2021 campaign. After losing their first match in five sets against Lewis University, the Eagles have since gone onto sweep their next five opponents, defeating Illinois-Springfield, University of Indianapolis, McKendree, Rockhurst and Lindenwood in straight 3-0 sets.
An incredible feat that demonstrates the team’s national ranking is certainly no fluke.
“The team actually was actually really level-headed about it,” USI volleyball coach Randi Raff said. “When I told them in practice, I thought they would go nuts and scream, but they were just like, ‘Oh wow, okay.’ I knew that we had a really special team, but I was a little surprised about how early it came. I can’t say that I’m surprised that we’re headed in the direction we’re headed, so this is now a new challenge for us. How can we sustain what we’re doing?”
“It was really exciting obviously since it’s never happened before,” USI senior setter Casey Cepicky said. “But more so than just getting excited or getting a big head about it, we used it as motivation to keep pushing and going up on that list.”
The USI volleyball team will play next on the road against Maryville (0-6) and William Jewell (0-7) on Saturday.
