Quiet and milder start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The thaw continued on Monday as afternoon temps rose into the middle 40s. Clearing skies overnight will allow the low temp to slip into the middle 30s for Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and milder on Tuesday with a high of 53. Clouds return on Wednesday with a very slight chance for light rain and a high of 54. Winds will shift to the north on Thursday, so afternoon highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s. For Friday and the weekend, highs will stay near 50. Rain chances return Saturday through Monday.