Program allows free education for AmericQual employees through Ivy Tech

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College Evansville and AmeriQual have teamed up to offer the opportunity for team members to obtain a college education.
The program is called Achieve Your Degree.
With tuition reimbursement and deferred payment, team members can earn degrees and credentials.
Now, AmeriQual’s current and future team members who have not completed their high school diploma will have the opportunity to earn their High School Equivalency Diploma through Ivy Tech.
The program, which is individually-based and can be completed in as little as eight weeks, will hold free classes on-site at the Evansville north-side manufacturer.
Upon successful completion, participants will receive a $500 bonus and advancement opportunities.
“AmeriQual and Ivy Tech are excited about this expanded partnership to skill-up the Southwestern Indiana Workforce,” according to Kyla Dowell, Lead Employer Consultant. “This is an innovative approach to workforce development.” AmeriQual will offer the Ivy Tech High School Equivalency classes on-site and pay employees their regular rate, even while taking the classes. The program will be taught by an Ivy Tech instructor, free of charge to students through an Indiana Department of Workforce Development grant received by Ivy Tech Evansville.
