Program allows free education for AmericQual employees through Ivy Tech

“AmeriQual and Ivy Tech are excited about this expanded partnership to skill-up the Southwestern Indiana Workforce,” according to Kyla Dowell, Lead Employer Consultant. “This is an innovative approach to workforce development.” AmeriQual will offer the Ivy Tech High School Equivalency classes on-site and pay employees their regular rate, even while taking the classes. The program will be taught by an Ivy Tech instructor, free of charge to students through an Indiana Department of Workforce Development grant received by Ivy Tech Evansville.