Police: Owensboro man arrested after attempting to rob business

Police: Owensboro man arrested after attempting to rob business
D'Andre Mitchell. (Source: Daviess County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff | February 22, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 9:33 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested on Sunday after police say he tried to rob a local business.

Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the Even Steven on Old Hartford Road around 8:30 Sunday morning for a reported robbery.

They say a man came into the business, demanded money and indicated he was armed with a gun.

According to authorities, the suspect then ran off before officers arrived.

However, patrol officers found the suspect, identified as 24-year-old D’Andre S. Mitchell, with the help of a K9 just a short time later.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

They say no money was stolen and no one was injured in the robbery.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.