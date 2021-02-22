Police: Owensboro man arrested after attempting to rob business

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested on Sunday after police say he tried to rob a local business.
Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the Even Steven on Old Hartford Road around 8:30 Sunday morning for a reported robbery.
They say a man came into the business, demanded money and indicated he was armed with a gun.
According to authorities, the suspect then ran off before officers arrived.
However, patrol officers found the suspect, identified as 24-year-old D’Andre S. Mitchell, with the help of a K9 just a short time later.
Mitchell was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree robbery.
They say no money was stolen and no one was injured in the robbery.
