Owensboro native, USI art student creates snow sculpture of SpongeBob SquarePants

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Before all the snow melted away this week, some very creative residents in the Tri-State took matters into their own hands.
Owensboro native Zion Riley, an art major at the University of Southern Indiana, recently designed a giant snow sculpture of SpongeBob SquarePants, which took over 24 hours to create.
He says with the help of his brother and mother, his family was able to construct the six-foot-tall replica of the iconic cartoon character.
Riley told 14 News on Sunday that he wants to pursue art in all its forms. He also said creating something both children and adults could relate to seemed like the perfect opportunity.
