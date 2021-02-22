94 new local COVID-19 cases reported in Ky., no new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.
Of those new cases, 46 are in Daviess County, 15 are in Henderson County, there are four cases in each McLean, Ohio, and Union counties, and there are three new cases in Webster County.
Last week, the district saw an additional 359 reported COVID-19 cases and six related COVID-19 deaths.
Green River health officials say they have recorded 19,792 total cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. Out of those cases, 17,292 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
Hopkins County is reporting 18 new cases with no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen a total of 3,800 cases. Of those cases, 3,311 people have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 362 active cases.
Hopkins County health officials posted an update on Facebook Monday morning saying the health department has received some doses of COVID-19 vaccine for county residents 70 and older.
They say will also be doing 60 and older Hopkins County residents if they have the following conditions.
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD
- Down Syndrome
- Heart Conditions
- Immunocompromised
- Obesity
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Type II Diabetes
To sign up for their COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, click here.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,348 cases, 150 deaths, 8,180 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,709 cases, 52 deaths, 2,581 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,782 cases, 127 deaths, 3,287 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,312 cases, 47 deaths, 2,042 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,202 cases, 57 deaths, 3,606 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,139 cases, 17 deaths, 985 recovered
- McLean Co. - 817 cases, 26 deaths, 728 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,209 cases, 13 deaths, 1,082 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 765 cases, 15 deaths, 669 recovered
