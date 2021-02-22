1 new COVID-19 death reported in Wayne Co.; 3 new local Ill. cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Monday, Illinois health officials reported a total of 1,246 new cases and 34 new deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 1,175,655 confirmed positive cases and 20,303 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there is one more COVID-19 death in Wayne County.
The map also shows two new cases in White County and a new case in Wabash County.
Health officials say there are six new cases in Wayne and White County and one in both Edwards and Wabash Counties.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,662 cases, 48 deaths
- White County - 1,595 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,295 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 522 cases, 10 deaths
