4 new COVID deaths, 19 new cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 824 new coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 656,358 confirmed cases and 11,982 total deaths.
The maps shows four new deaths in Vanderburgh County.
It shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,086 cases, 375 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,862 cases, 106 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,362 cases, 144 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,721 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,594 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,997 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,158 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,271 cases, 32 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.