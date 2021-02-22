Evansville police investigating attempted ATM theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating an attempted ATM theft.
Officials say officers were called to the Heritage Federal Credit Union in the 4900 block of Vogel Road around 6 Monday morning for an ATM alarm.
Authorities tell us the credit union’s camera showed two people in a white Ford F250/350 crew cab pickup truck trying to steal or break into the ATM.
When officers arrived, they say they found the ATM still in the parking lot.
If anyone has any knowledge about this incident, you are asked to call EPD’s Detective Office at 812-436-8262 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
This comes a day after Madisonville police responded to an attempted theft of an ATM at Hancock Bank.
