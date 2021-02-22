EPD releasing video in officer involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department will be releasing body cam and dash cam video of the officer involved shooting that happened last Thursday.
You can watch the news conference here at 2 p.m.
Evansville Police say 38-year-old Anthony Scott Sapp was in a stolen car and tried to run into a detective in the 1500 block of North Ruston Avenue.
The detective shot him in the shoulder.
Police say there was a struggle and a Taser was used to get him into custody.
They say Sapp’s injuries were minor.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.