Aces Softball Finishes Weekend with another Win and a Split

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WFIE) - Bella Coffey and Mea Adams recorded three hits apiece to push the University of Evansville softball team to a 5-1 victory over Alabama State in Sunday morning’s final game of the Black & Gold Tournament.
“It was great to be back on the field after almost a year. I really love the way the team ended the weekend competing on every pitch,” UE head softball coach Mat Mundell exclaimed. “It took us a bit to get going but we talked about making adjustments and the team really stepped up.”
UE (2-2) recorded 12 hits on the day with Adams going a perfect 3-for-3 and Coffey adding three hits in four at-bats against the Hornets (1-7). Macey Harrington had a 2-4 effort while knocking in a pair of runs. In the circle, Izzy Vetter threw five scoreless innings of 2-hit ball. She tied her career mark with 10 strikeouts; she previously accomplished the feat on April 27, 2019 against Valparaiso.
Following three scoreless frames, the Purple Aces broke the tie with three runs in the top of the fourth. Lindsay Renneisen hit a leadoff single before Macey Harrington hit a home run to left to give the Aces a 2-0 lead. The third run saw the Aces play some small ball. Mea Adams reached on a double before stealing third and crossing home on a sacrifice fly by Hannah Hood.
Evansville added some insurance with single runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. A single by Adams plated Coffey in the 5th while it was Coffey with an RBI knock in the 6th. Her single brought Halie Fain home for the final run of the game.
With the opening weekend of action in the books, the Aces now set their sights on next weekend’s Frost Classic in Chattanooga, Tenn. UE faces both Tennessee Tech and Chattanooga twice.
