UE men’s basketball thumped in series opener at Drake

The lead for the Bulldogs was extended to 22 points thanks to a 5-0 stretch to open the second half before a triple from Noah Frederking cut the lead back under 20. Drake rebounded to go up by as many as 31 points (79-48) with 8:30 remaining. The Aces made a late run, outscoring the Bulldogs by a 17-4 margin in the final minutes to close it to an 85-71 final. UE’s late rally saw them lift their final shooting tally to 51.7%. Drake finished the game at 65.4%.