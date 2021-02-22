Aces baseball drops series finale to #12 Georgia

ATHENS, GA. (WFIE) - Closing-out its four-game set, the University of Evansville baseball team took an early lead, but could not continue scoring in a 4-1 loss to 12th-ranked Georgia on Sunday at Foley Field in Athens, Ga.
”We bounced back from a walk-off yesterday with a competitive effort today,” said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Great to see Donovan Schultz compete in his first start as an Ace. Also had a great effort from Zac Cummins as well. We couldn’t get anything going offensively to take advantage of 10 walks. Had a lot of growth over the weekend and were competitive in every game. I look forward to our home opener next Friday.”
True freshman Donovan Schultz got his first start and appearance of his collegiate career and handled a big stage well. After Georgia threatened by putting three runners on in the bottom of the first, Schultz settled in and worked through the Bulldogs lineup, sitting Georgia down in order in the second. Evansville got on the board first in the top of the third as the Aces had senior Troy Beilsmith on second with no outs after a walk and a throwing error. Beilsmith moved to third following a fly out from Shepherd and was brought home on a RBI sacrifice fly by junior Tanner Craig to give the Aces a 1-0 lead.
The Bulldogs answered immediately in the bottom half of the third, scoring twice, once on an error and another coming unearned on a sacrifice fly.
Schultz’s day came to an end following the fourth inning as the Wisconsin native closed his debut allowing three hits, one earned run, and striking-out two. Schultz was replaced by newcomer Zac Cummins, who pitched a strong fifth and sixth innings, allowing just two hits and keeping the Bulldogs from adding to their lead.
The Bulldogs did go on to add to their tallies in the seventh and eighth innings, scoring a run in each, opening a 4-1 advantage.
