Aces baseball drops series finale to #12 Georgia

True freshman Donovan Schultz got his first start and appearance of his collegiate career and handled a big stage well. After Georgia threatened by putting three runners on in the bottom of the first, Schultz settled in and worked through the Bulldogs lineup, sitting Georgia down in order in the second. Evansville got on the board first in the top of the third as the Aces had senior Troy Beilsmith on second with no outs after a walk and a throwing error. Beilsmith moved to third following a fly out from Shepherd and was brought home on a RBI sacrifice fly by junior Tanner Craig to give the Aces a 1-0 lead.