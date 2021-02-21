VCSO issues warning on Amazon phone scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible phone scam involving Amazon.
The scam starts with a fake automated call from Amazon, claiming the person’s Amazon card is being used fraudulently.
After pressing 1 on the phone dial, the call is directed to a live person who will attempt to collect this individual’s personal information.
Officials issued a warning to residents on Saturday to not hand over any of their information.
