VCSO issues warning on Amazon phone scam
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible phone scam involving Amazon. (Source: Amazon)
By Keaton Eberly | February 20, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 7:51 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible phone scam involving Amazon.

The scam starts with a fake automated call from Amazon, claiming the person’s Amazon card is being used fraudulently.

After pressing 1 on the phone dial, the call is directed to a live person who will attempt to collect this individual’s personal information.

Officials issued a warning to residents on Saturday to not hand over any of their information.

