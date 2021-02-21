USI Men’s & Women’s Track & Field Runs well in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana’s Men’s Track & Field leaves the Kentucky Collegiate Indoor Invitational with two individual victories, including an NCAA II provisional qualifying mark for senior Austin Nolan.
Nolan, one of two runners who placed first tonight in his event, blew by the rest of the competitors in the three-thousand-meter run where he crossed the line in eight minutes, 17.69 seconds. Nolan crossed the line first and was followed by junior teammate Titus Winders next in second in a respectable time of 8:27.12.
Freshman Silas Winders was the other individual victor tonight as he battled it out, ultimately taking his event in 4:13.30 by nearly two seconds.
Other Notables: Senior Javan Winders kept the good times rolling with a runner-up finish in the 800m with a time of 1:57.79. Senior Arie Macias added a third-place finish in the 400m (53.36) to round out the list of team’s top achievements Saturday.
Up Next: The Screaming Eagles are scheduled to send their distance medley relay team to University of Indianapolis next Friday-Saturday, February 26-27.
--USI WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD SHOWS WELL--
University of Southern Indiana’s Women’s Track & Field leaves the Kentucky Collegiate Indoor Invitational with three individual victories, including an NCAA II provisional qualifying mark for senior Jennifer Comastri.
Comastri one of three who took top prize in her event outpaced the rest of the competitors in the three-thousand-meter run where she crossed the line in nine minutes, 39.70 seconds, a full minute ahead of second place. Comastri’s 3000m time is unofficially 12th fastest in the nation after tonight’s meet.
Sophomore Mckenna Cavanaugh picked up another victory for the Screaming Eagles, this time in the mile where she snuck under 5:00 with a time of 4:58.84. Freshman Allison Morphew notched the third victory of the night in the 800m in an impressive 2:17.26.
Other Notables: Sophomore Kaylee Lane danced close to a provisional qualifier in the 400m dash as she clocked in at 57.68 which was a touch above the NCAA II standard (56.49).
Up Next: The Screaming Eagles plan to send their distance medley relay team to University of Indianapolis next Friday-Saturday, February 26-27.
