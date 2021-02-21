Some Tri-State neighborhoods still covered in snow, extending mail delays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All of the snow earlier this week caused an assortment of problems throughout the Tri-State, particularly for the U.S. Postal Service.
Several mail routes had to postpone deliveries for one or two days because of the ice and snow. Often when streets get plowed, the snow will pile up on the sides, which can create issues for mail carriers.
USPS workers made every attempt to deliver to everyone. However, officials say their delivery was impacted due to the extreme conditions.
”Certainly, I think it’s a non-issue,” Vanderburgh County resident Charlie Haller said. “Heck, they didn’t have school for four days, so why do people think they have to have their mail every single day? We got it a couple of days, and I think that was adequate. I would say if you take any area of the city, the size of Keystone Subdivision - their streets are really in no better shape, and they’re getting better. It just takes time.”
Other neighbors that 14 News spoke with Saturday agreed, saying they were understanding of the Postal Service’s plight.
