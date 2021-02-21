Rain tonight, warmer week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, making today the warmest day so far this month! Despite the warm-up, a surprising amount of snow is still on the ground in many locations due to the lack of sunshine.
Rain showers will spread from west to east across the Tri-State this evening, which will help melt more of that snow. Thunderstorms are not expected, and most of our region will pick up a quarter-inch of rain or less.
A warm breeze from the south-southwest will keep our temperatures above freezing overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s, so wintry weather is not expected this time around. Some of the models are hinting at the possibility of a few snowflakes on the backside of this system early Monday, but I really think this will be all rain for us.
That rain will push off to the east by around sunrise Monday, and we will even get some sunshine Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. That will be the first time we have seen 50s on the thermometer in more than a month!
A weak cold front could bring us a few isolated showers Wednesday evening, but that system is trending mostly dry. It will bring us partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday and a slight drop in our temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s again Wednesday but will only make it into the mid 40s Thursday.
Our temperatures will climb back into the 50s by the end of the week, but our rain chances also increase through the weekend.
