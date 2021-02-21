Newburgh man arrested after pointing gun at security guards at Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is in jail after pointing a gun at security guards at an Evansville bar Saturday night.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Joseph Day was highly intoxicated and asked to leave Lamasco’s Bar multiple times by security guards, but Day kept coming back.
Court documents show on the final time security asked him to leave, Day was physically forced out of the bar. That’s when police say Day swung the door back open and pointed a gun at security.
According to police, Day quickly put the gun back in his pocket but continued to stay in the doorway of the bar. We are told a friend of Day’s came over and escorted him to the back parking lot.
At the intersection of Sixth St. and Michigan St., police say they gave the men commands to face away from officers and show their hands.
According to court documents, both men had guns and had valid permits. It shows Day’s friend told officers he intervened in order to stop Day from entering the bar.
Officers say they reviewed camera footage of the incident, which shows Day being removed from the bar and then opening the door, pointing the gun at security, and Day’s friend taking him outside the bar.
Police state another individual who was with Day before this incident told officers Day had taken acid before going to the bar.
While being taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, police say Day was aggressive toward officers and tried to start arguments, fights and threatened officers during the entire booking process.
Day is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, communication/intimidation, public intoxication by alcohol and drugs and disorderly conduct.
