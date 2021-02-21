Nearly 1,400 pounds of garbage picked up at Reitz Hill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week’s winter storm that hit the Tri-State caused more issues than one, but it also laid out a thick blanket of snow for sledding.
As 14 News previously reported, Reitz Hill community members were excited for people to be sledding, but also concerned about the trash build-up.
Jessica Costello spoke to a few people who helped pick up the trash, which a receipt shows a total of approximately 1,380 pounds of trash was dropped off at the dump.
These numbers speak for themselves. This is why so many people in the community were concerned. We are told the overall issue was that it started to become a safety hazard for children that came to sled the next day.
From trash bags to broken sleds, shards of plastic, and even an entire bathtub was left behind. However, people throughout the community and the surrounding area came out to make sure the hill was clean and safe.
”It is a little bit better, but as you can see behind me, there’s still a little bit of trash down there,” community member Julie Dietz. “Nothing like it was, but to know that people took time out of their day to come to our neighborhood to clean, really puts faith back into humanity that we need right now. You know, I do want kids to come up here - I have my own kids, but they need to know that if they bring something up here, they need to bring it home with them.”
All that trash had to go somewhere, and that’s where one local man comes into the equation.
Jessica Costello will have more details on why he volunteered to pick up and pay to dump all the garbage himself, without even living in the neighborhood, on 14 News at 10 p.m.
