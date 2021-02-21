Mater Dei has Banner day at IHSAA Wrestling State Finals

Baumann, Sollars win Individual State Titles

IHSAA wrestling semistate. (Source: WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock | February 21, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s all come down to this: the state finals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis: the right to wrestle at center stage, under the spotlight, for all the marbles.

The Mater Dei wrestling program is no stranger to success at the highest level, as they own a plethora of team and individual state championships. They added to their collection Saturday night, by winning the overall team state championship, 112 to 107 over Chesterton, and along the way, Wildcat wrestlers Brody Baumann (160 lbs.) and Gabe Sollars (182 lbs.), won their respective state championships of their weight class.

Elsewhere, North Posey wrestlers Wyatt Willman and Blake Zirkelbach made some history for the Vikings’ program, as this was the first year, that two Viking wrestlers placed at the state finals, in the same season. Zirkelbach placed 4th at 106 pounds, while Willman placed 5th at 195 pounds.

Other notable state placers, include Castle’s John Purdy (5th at 170 lbs.) and Tell City’s Coy Hammack. (4th at 113 lbs.)

Below is the list of the wrestlers, who placed at the IHSAA State Finals, by weight class, including several SW Indiana wrestlers from the Tri-State, who are listed in ALL CAPS.

--106 POUNDS--

1st Place - Ashton Jackson of LaPorte

2nd Place - Evan Dickey of Indpls. Cathedral

3rd Place - Toby Billerman of Perry Meridian

4th Place - BLAKE ZIRKELBACH -- NORTH POSEY

5th Place - EVAN SENG -- MATER DEI

6th Place - Jeffrey Bailey of River Forest

7th Place - Nathan Smith of Southport

8th Place - Tanner Tishner of Western

--113 POUNDS--

1st Place - Alexzander Cottey of Perry Meridian

2nd Place - Isaac Ruble of Bellmont

3rd Place - Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central

4th Place - COY HAMMACK -- TELL CITY

5th Place - Anthony Bahl of Crown Point

6th Place - Hayden DeMarco of Chesterton

7th Place - Jared Brooks of Wabash

8th Place - Joey Buttler of Whiteland Community

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Sergio Lemley of Chesterton

2nd Place - Logan Frazier of Crown Point

3rd Place - Lane Gilbert of Sullivan

4th Place - Dillon Graham of Indpls. Cathedral

5th Place - COLE ROSS -- MATER DEI

6th Place - Aidan Sprague of East Noble

7th Place - Braxton Vest of Westfield

8th Place - Braden Haines of Brownsburg

--126 POUNDS--

1st Place - Zeke Seltzer of Indpls. Cathedral

2nd Place - Cheaney Schoeff of Avon

3rd Place - Brady Ison of Brownsburg

4th Place - Samuel Goin of Crown Point

5th Place - Matteo Vargo of Penn

6th Place - Landon Bertsch of Bluffton

7th Place - Bryce Lowery of Roncalli

8th Place - Nick Olson of Goshen

--132 POUNDS--

1st Place - Kysen Montgomery of Brownsburg

2nd Place - ALEC FREEMAN -- MATER DEI

3rd Place - Ian Heath of Leo

4th Place - David Pierson of Warren Central

5th Place - Ben Dalton of Monrovia

6th Place - Cole Solomey of Kankakee Valley

7th Place - Stephen Roberson Jr. of Crown Point

8th Place - Aidan Torres of Chesterton

--138 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jesse Mendez of Crown Point

2nd Place - Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South

3rd Place - BLAKE BOARMAN -- MATER DEI

4th Place - Jace Alexander of Wawasee

5th Place - Brody Arthur of Oak Hill

6th Place - Hudson Harreld of Zionsville

7th Place - Luke Goodwin of Southport

8th Place - Julius Gerencser of Daleville

--145 POUNDS--

1st Place - Logan Wagner of Zionsville

2nd Place - Hayden Watson of Center Grove

3rd Place - Jaden Reynolds of Avon

4th Place - Hunter May of Floyd Central

5th Place - Ethan Kaiser of Chesterton

6th Place - Hayden Shepherd of Western

7th Place - Elijah Chacon of New Haven

8th Place - Toby Abbott of Cowan

--152 POUNDS--

1st Place - James Conway of Floyd Central

2nd Place - Brock Ellis of Chesterton

3rd Place - Matthew Koontz of Perry Meridian

4th Place - Jajuan Anderson of Warren Central

5th Place - Tyler Conley of Avon

6th Place - Javen Estrada of Crown Point

7th Place - Aidan Hardcastle of Oak Hill

8th Place - Benjamin Phillips of Charlestown

--160 POUNDS--

1st Place - ****BRODERICK BAUMANN -- MATER DEI****

2nd Place - Robert Major of Carmel

3rd Place - Kade Law of Columbus East

4th Place - Andrew Wilson of Indpls. Cathedral

5th Place - Orlando Cruz of Crown Point

6th Place - Tyler Jones of Warren Central

7th Place - Landon Boe of Plainfield

8th Place - Landon Buchanan of Jimtown

--170 POUNDS--

1st Place - Bryer Hall of East Central

2nd Place - Samuel Morrill of Columbus East

3rd Place - Ulrik Urasky of Indpls. Cathedral

4th Place - JaJuan Dale of Perry Meridian

5th Place - JOHN PURDY -- CASTLE

6th Place - Shane Bates of Zionsville

7th Place - Pate Eastin of Penn

8th Place - Aiden Sneed of Kankakee Valley

--182 POUNDS--

1st Place - ****GABRIEL SOLLARS -- MATER DEI****

2nd Place - Drake Buchanan of Center Grove

3rd Place - Aiden Warren of Perry Meridian

4th Place - Brandon Estepp of Warsaw Community

5th Place - Gavin Layman of Chesterton

6th Place - Hunter Page of Monroe Central

7th Place - Riley Woodall of Southmont

8th Place - Jake Sues of Lake Central

--195 POUNDS--

1st Place - Hayden Filipovich of Indianapolis Lutheran

2nd Place - Brach Carrington of Greencastle

3rd Place - Eli Pack of Culver Academies

4th Place - Gage DeMarco of Chesterton

5th Place - WYATT WILLMAN -- NORTH POSEY

6th Place - Ibrahim Khaoucha of Northridge

7th Place - Connor Barket of West Lafayette

8th Place - Blake Heyerly of Adams Central

--220 POUNDS--

1st Place - Tristan Ruhlman of Bloomington South

2nd Place - Jason Streck of Merrillville

3rd Place - Evan Bates of Chesterton

4th Place - Jeffrey McClure of Perry Meridian

5th Place - Jamarion Taylor of New Castle

6th Place - Joshua Howell of Terre Haute South Vigo

7th Place - Kole Viel of East Central

8th Place - Aataeveon Jordan of Franklin Central

--285 POUNDS--

1st Place - Reeve Muncie of Carroll (Fort Wayne)

2nd Place - Mariere Omonode of West Lafayette

3rd Place - Leighton Jones of Brownsburg

4th Place - Evan Shafer of Connersville

5th Place - Braydon Erb of Western

6th Place - Antone Alexander of Franklin Central

7th Place - Mihailis Platomov of Westfield

8th Place - Matthew Munoz of Jeffersonville

--FINAL TEAM RESULTS--

1. MATER DEI -- 112.0

2. Chesterton -- 107.0

3. Perry Meridian -- 97.0

4. Crown Point -- 88.0

5. Indpls. Cathedral -- 84.0

6. Brownsburg -- 56.5

7. Bloomington South -- 47.0

7. Warren Central -- 47.0

9. Zionsville -- 42.0

10. Avon -- 41.0

11. Center Grove -- 39.0

12. East Central -- 36.0

13. Floyd Central -- 35.5

14. Columbus East -- 33.0

15. Indianapolis Lutheran -- 26.0

16. NORTH POSEY -- 25.0

