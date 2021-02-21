Mater Dei has Banner day at IHSAA Wrestling State Finals

The Mater Dei wrestling program is no stranger to success at the highest level, as they own a plethora of team and individual state championships. They added to their collection Saturday night, by winning the overall team state championship, 112 to 107 over Chesterton, and along the way, Wildcat wrestlers Brody Baumann (160 lbs.) and Gabe Sollars (182 lbs.), won their respective state championships of their weight class.