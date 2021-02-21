Mater Dei has Banner day at IHSAA Wrestling State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s all come down to this: the state finals, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis: the right to wrestle at center stage, under the spotlight, for all the marbles.
The Mater Dei wrestling program is no stranger to success at the highest level, as they own a plethora of team and individual state championships. They added to their collection Saturday night, by winning the overall team state championship, 112 to 107 over Chesterton, and along the way, Wildcat wrestlers Brody Baumann (160 lbs.) and Gabe Sollars (182 lbs.), won their respective state championships of their weight class.
Elsewhere, North Posey wrestlers Wyatt Willman and Blake Zirkelbach made some history for the Vikings’ program, as this was the first year, that two Viking wrestlers placed at the state finals, in the same season. Zirkelbach placed 4th at 106 pounds, while Willman placed 5th at 195 pounds.
Other notable state placers, include Castle’s John Purdy (5th at 170 lbs.) and Tell City’s Coy Hammack. (4th at 113 lbs.)
Below is the list of the wrestlers, who placed at the IHSAA State Finals, by weight class, including several SW Indiana wrestlers from the Tri-State, who are listed in ALL CAPS.
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Ashton Jackson of LaPorte
2nd Place - Evan Dickey of Indpls. Cathedral
3rd Place - Toby Billerman of Perry Meridian
4th Place - BLAKE ZIRKELBACH -- NORTH POSEY
5th Place - EVAN SENG -- MATER DEI
6th Place - Jeffrey Bailey of River Forest
7th Place - Nathan Smith of Southport
8th Place - Tanner Tishner of Western
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Alexzander Cottey of Perry Meridian
2nd Place - Isaac Ruble of Bellmont
3rd Place - Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central
4th Place - COY HAMMACK -- TELL CITY
5th Place - Anthony Bahl of Crown Point
6th Place - Hayden DeMarco of Chesterton
7th Place - Jared Brooks of Wabash
8th Place - Joey Buttler of Whiteland Community
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Sergio Lemley of Chesterton
2nd Place - Logan Frazier of Crown Point
3rd Place - Lane Gilbert of Sullivan
4th Place - Dillon Graham of Indpls. Cathedral
5th Place - COLE ROSS -- MATER DEI
6th Place - Aidan Sprague of East Noble
7th Place - Braxton Vest of Westfield
8th Place - Braden Haines of Brownsburg
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Zeke Seltzer of Indpls. Cathedral
2nd Place - Cheaney Schoeff of Avon
3rd Place - Brady Ison of Brownsburg
4th Place - Samuel Goin of Crown Point
5th Place - Matteo Vargo of Penn
6th Place - Landon Bertsch of Bluffton
7th Place - Bryce Lowery of Roncalli
8th Place - Nick Olson of Goshen
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Kysen Montgomery of Brownsburg
2nd Place - ALEC FREEMAN -- MATER DEI
3rd Place - Ian Heath of Leo
4th Place - David Pierson of Warren Central
5th Place - Ben Dalton of Monrovia
6th Place - Cole Solomey of Kankakee Valley
7th Place - Stephen Roberson Jr. of Crown Point
8th Place - Aidan Torres of Chesterton
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jesse Mendez of Crown Point
2nd Place - Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South
3rd Place - BLAKE BOARMAN -- MATER DEI
4th Place - Jace Alexander of Wawasee
5th Place - Brody Arthur of Oak Hill
6th Place - Hudson Harreld of Zionsville
7th Place - Luke Goodwin of Southport
8th Place - Julius Gerencser of Daleville
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Logan Wagner of Zionsville
2nd Place - Hayden Watson of Center Grove
3rd Place - Jaden Reynolds of Avon
4th Place - Hunter May of Floyd Central
5th Place - Ethan Kaiser of Chesterton
6th Place - Hayden Shepherd of Western
7th Place - Elijah Chacon of New Haven
8th Place - Toby Abbott of Cowan
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - James Conway of Floyd Central
2nd Place - Brock Ellis of Chesterton
3rd Place - Matthew Koontz of Perry Meridian
4th Place - Jajuan Anderson of Warren Central
5th Place - Tyler Conley of Avon
6th Place - Javen Estrada of Crown Point
7th Place - Aidan Hardcastle of Oak Hill
8th Place - Benjamin Phillips of Charlestown
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - ****BRODERICK BAUMANN -- MATER DEI****
2nd Place - Robert Major of Carmel
3rd Place - Kade Law of Columbus East
4th Place - Andrew Wilson of Indpls. Cathedral
5th Place - Orlando Cruz of Crown Point
6th Place - Tyler Jones of Warren Central
7th Place - Landon Boe of Plainfield
8th Place - Landon Buchanan of Jimtown
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Bryer Hall of East Central
2nd Place - Samuel Morrill of Columbus East
3rd Place - Ulrik Urasky of Indpls. Cathedral
4th Place - JaJuan Dale of Perry Meridian
5th Place - JOHN PURDY -- CASTLE
6th Place - Shane Bates of Zionsville
7th Place - Pate Eastin of Penn
8th Place - Aiden Sneed of Kankakee Valley
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - ****GABRIEL SOLLARS -- MATER DEI****
2nd Place - Drake Buchanan of Center Grove
3rd Place - Aiden Warren of Perry Meridian
4th Place - Brandon Estepp of Warsaw Community
5th Place - Gavin Layman of Chesterton
6th Place - Hunter Page of Monroe Central
7th Place - Riley Woodall of Southmont
8th Place - Jake Sues of Lake Central
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - Hayden Filipovich of Indianapolis Lutheran
2nd Place - Brach Carrington of Greencastle
3rd Place - Eli Pack of Culver Academies
4th Place - Gage DeMarco of Chesterton
5th Place - WYATT WILLMAN -- NORTH POSEY
6th Place - Ibrahim Khaoucha of Northridge
7th Place - Connor Barket of West Lafayette
8th Place - Blake Heyerly of Adams Central
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Tristan Ruhlman of Bloomington South
2nd Place - Jason Streck of Merrillville
3rd Place - Evan Bates of Chesterton
4th Place - Jeffrey McClure of Perry Meridian
5th Place - Jamarion Taylor of New Castle
6th Place - Joshua Howell of Terre Haute South Vigo
7th Place - Kole Viel of East Central
8th Place - Aataeveon Jordan of Franklin Central
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - Reeve Muncie of Carroll (Fort Wayne)
2nd Place - Mariere Omonode of West Lafayette
3rd Place - Leighton Jones of Brownsburg
4th Place - Evan Shafer of Connersville
5th Place - Braydon Erb of Western
6th Place - Antone Alexander of Franklin Central
7th Place - Mihailis Platomov of Westfield
8th Place - Matthew Munoz of Jeffersonville
--FINAL TEAM RESULTS--
1. MATER DEI -- 112.0
2. Chesterton -- 107.0
3. Perry Meridian -- 97.0
4. Crown Point -- 88.0
5. Indpls. Cathedral -- 84.0
6. Brownsburg -- 56.5
7. Bloomington South -- 47.0
7. Warren Central -- 47.0
9. Zionsville -- 42.0
10. Avon -- 41.0
11. Center Grove -- 39.0
12. East Central -- 36.0
13. Floyd Central -- 35.5
14. Columbus East -- 33.0
15. Indianapolis Lutheran -- 26.0
16. NORTH POSEY -- 25.0
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.