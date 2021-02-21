Madisonville police investigating attempted ATM theft, stolen vehicle

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating an attempted theft of an ATM Sunday morning.
Dispatch received an alarm notification at Hancock Bank on North Main St. just after 3:45 a.m.
According to authorities, responding officers noticed damage to an ATM.
Video surveillance shows two men tampering with the ATM and using a Tan 2004 Ford F-250 pickup with Kentucky registration 8554HL to try to steal the ATM.
Police say further investigation revealed the truck was stolen from a residence in Manitou between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3:35 a.m. Sunday.
If anyone has any information related to the ATM or the stolen vehicle, you are asked to contact detectives at 270-824-2121 ext. 2020 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
