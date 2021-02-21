Lady Aces Basketball Settles for Series Split with Valpo

It was a much different offensive showing for Valpo early in the contest as the hosts scored 20 points in the opening quarter, while the Aces kept pace with their performance from a night ago with 13 points. After Valpo’s lead grew as large as 11 in the early portions of the first quarter, Evansville pushed back as sophomore Jossie Hudson scored six of the Aces eight points during a 8-2 Evansville run that saw Valpo’s advantage cut to just five. What proved to be the theme for the night transpired down the stretch of the second period as Valpo continued to hit shots and took a 34-23 lead at the break.