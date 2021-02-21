Ind. reports 888 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 888 new coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 655,541 confirmed cases and 11,947 total deaths.
The positivity rate sits at 11.1%.
As of 1:30 p.m., the state’s coronavirus map does not show where the new cases and deaths are located.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,048 cases, 370 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,856 cases, 106 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,352 cases, 143 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,718 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,588 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,990 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,154 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,268 cases, 32 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.