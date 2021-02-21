HPD investigating home burglary on 1st St.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in Henderson on Friday afternoon.
According to the Henderson Police Department, the incident occurred on the 1100 block of 1st Street.
Police say the victim told officers that when she returned home from work around 4 p.m. Friday, she found several possessions missing, including a 75-inch flatscreen TV, two handguns, a small Sentry safe, keys and numerous amounts of jewelry.
HPD is currently investigating this case.
If anybody has any information in connection to this case, please contact HPD at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111
