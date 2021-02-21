Health officials report 1 more COVID-19 death, 14 new cases in local Ill. counties over the weekend

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Over the weekend, Illinois health officials reported a total of 3,507 new cases and 77 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 1,174,409 confirmed positive cases and 20,269 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there is one more COVID-19 death in Wayne County.
Health officials say there are six new cases in Wayne and White County and one in both Edwards and Wabash Counties.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,662 cases, 47 deaths
- White County - 1,593 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,294 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 523 cases, 10 deaths
