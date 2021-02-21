Big Innings Sink USI Softball in Double Dip

DAHLONEGA, GA. (WFIE) - A pair of big innings hurt University of Southern Indiana Softball as the No. 16 Screaming Eagles dropped both games of a Top 25 battle to No. 2 University of North Georgia Saturday afternoon.
North Georgia (8-0) scored six times in the bottom of sixth inning to defeat the Eagles, 8-3, in the opener. The Nighthawks scored five times in the last half of the second inning to en-route to an 8-1 victory in the nightcap.
Game 1: UNG 8, USI 3 -- USI got home runs from sophomore second baseman Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois) and senior outfielder Alicia Webb (Elberfeld, Indiana) and led 3-2 heading into the sixth inning when North Georgia erupted for six tallies.
Martinez hit a one-out, solo home run in the top of the first inning to give USI a 1-0 lead and Webb hit a two-run shot in the third frame to give USI a 3-2 advantage.
North Georgia’s Madison Simmons, however, was a thorn in the Eagles’ side as her two-run double in the second inning put the Nighthawks in front, 2-1, and her two-run home run in the sixth put them ahead 4-3.
After Simmons’ home run put the Eagles back in a one-run deficit, the Nighthawks capitalized on a two-out error to score four more times to extend their lead to five runs.
Junior pitcher Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) was charged with the loss after giving up seven runs, four earned, off nine hits in 5.2 innings of work.
Game 2: UNG 8, USI 3 -- North Georgia scored five unearned runs in the home half of the second inning to take a commanding 5-0 lead.
USI (1-3) answered with two straight singles to begin the third inning. Webb followed with USI’s third straight single to push across its first run and cut North Georgia’s lead to just four runs.
The Nighthawks, however, scored three more runs in the sixth inning to extend their advantage to 8-1.
Sophomore pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) took the loss for the Eagles after giving up five unearned runs off four hits in five innings of work.
Up Next -- USI finishes its opening weekend Sunday at 10 a.m. (CST) when it travels to Young Harris, Georgia, to take on No. 5 Young Harris College in a single game. Sunday’s contest also will be aired on the PBC Sports Network.
