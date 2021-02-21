Bats Explode for Aces Softball, as they earn Split down South

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WFIE) - The bats came alive for the University of Evansville softball team as they earned a 13-0 victory over Alabama State to wraps up the second day of the Black & Gold Tournament.
UE (1-2) had its top offensive game to finish the day against the Hornets (1-6). Evansville’s first game of the day saw UT Martin (4-0) finish with a 6-1 win.
GAME 2 – Alabama State
Evansville’s bats had a big game against Alabama State, scoring 13 runs on 15 hits. UE broke a scoreless tie in the top of the second, scoring four times. One run scored in the third before the Aces broke it open with eight scores in the fourth. A walk by Macey Harrington was followed by singles from Mea Adams and Jenna Lis, loading the bases for Hannah Hood. Hood was hit by a pitch to plate the first run of the game. Next up was Eryn Gould, who singled to right to bring in two more runs. Hood would later score on a double steal. UE’s run in the third came home when Marah Wood singled to bring in Lindsay Renneisen, who doubled to lead off the inning.
An 8-run fourth broke the game wide open for UE. Renneisen, Harrington and Hood each had RBI hits before a grand slam by Eryn Gould completed the scoring as UE took a 13-0 win in five innings. Gould was a perfect 4-4 in the game with six RBI. Renneisen had three hits and two RBI while Fain and Adams each finished with two hits.
Jaime Nurrenbern threw the complete game for Evansville, tossing five scoreless frames while allowing four hits.
GAME 1 – UT Martin
Saturday’s opening contest saw the Aces fall to UT Martin by a 6-1 final. In a similar fashion as they did on Friday, UE got on the board first. Eryn Gould hit a leadoff triple before crossing home on a sacrifice fly by Halie Fain. Evansville would hold the lead until the Skyhawks posted their first score in the bottom half of the third.
Three more Skyhawk runs crossed the plate in the fourth. After a stellar game on Friday, UTM’s Kaci Fuller was at it again in the rematch. She singled and scored the run in the third frame before hitting a 2-RBI single in the fourth.
In an effort to come back, the Aces put runners in scoring position in both the sixth and seventh innings. Fain hit a leadoff bunt single before stealing second in the sixth, but three consecutive strikeouts left her stranded. In the seventh, Mea Adams hit a 1-out double down the left field line, but could not cross home. UTM plated two runs in the bottom of the 6th on their way to a 6-1 win. Seeley Layne earned the win for UTM, throwing 4 2/3 innings. Izzy Vetter made the start for the Aces and threw five frames allowing four runs, but only three were earned. UE had six hits with Eryn Gould accounting for two while scoring UE’s run.
Tomorrow, the Aces face Alabama State once again in a 10 a.m. contest
