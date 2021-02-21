Bats Explode for Aces Softball, as they earn Split down South

Evansville’s bats had a big game against Alabama State, scoring 13 runs on 15 hits. UE broke a scoreless tie in the top of the second, scoring four times. One run scored in the third before the Aces broke it open with eight scores in the fourth. A walk by Macey Harrington was followed by singles from Mea Adams and Jenna Lis, loading the bases for Hannah Hood. Hood was hit by a pitch to plate the first run of the game. Next up was Eryn Gould, who singled to right to bring in two more runs. Hood would later score on a double steal. UE’s run in the third came home when Marah Wood singled to bring in Lindsay Renneisen, who doubled to lead off the inning.