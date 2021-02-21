Authorities looking for possibly armed suspect in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple agencies are currently searching for a man who officials say might be armed.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with Indiana State Police are looking for a white man that ran away from a deputy near Scout Road.
Officials say the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white ball cap, as well as a green or grey jacket with a hood.
Authorities urge residents to not approach the suspect. Instead, they say to immediately call 911.
We will update this story once more information is available.
