Aces Baseball Drops two to #12 Georgia

Evansville did not go away quietly, though, as freshman Brent Widder smashed his first collegiate home run to left field in the seventh to close within five runs. With two outs, the Aces loaded the bases in their final chance in the seventh with junior Tanner Craig coming to the plate. Craig drew a walk to trim the Georgia lead to 7-3 and bring the tying run to the plate in Danny Borgstrom. The sophomore looked to deliver for the Aces, but lined out to second to close the game.