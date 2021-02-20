Warmer temperatures, rain likely Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State has been battered by rounds of snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures the past couple of weeks, but today is the first day since February 2 that we have no Alert Days!
Temperatures also made it above freezing for the first time since February 8 this afternoon as highs climbed in the mid 30s. As a result, road conditions have greatly improved compared to most of last week.
Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens to low 20s under increasing clouds.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy but dry for most of the daytime hours with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, then rain showers will move in from the west Sunday evening and continue into the night. The bulk of the snow and ice from the past couple of weeks will likely melt Sunday.
By Monday morning, temperatures will have dropped back into the low to mid 30s and those showers will be pushing off the east. It is possible we could see a few snowflakes or some light wintry mix on the backside of that system early Monday morning, but most of us will be dry by then, and we are not expecting any snow accumulation. The clouds will gradually begin to clear, and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s Monday afternoon.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low 50s! We will break into the low to mid 50s again Wednesday, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day, and a few scattered rain showers are possible Wednesday evening as a weak cold front pushes through our region.
That cold front will drop our high temperatures back into the low to mid 40s Thursday and Friday under a mix of sun and clouds, but that still sounds pretty warm after our weather the past couple of weeks!
