Warmer temperatures, rain likely Sunday

By Monday morning, temperatures will have dropped back into the low to mid 30s and those showers will be pushing off the east. It is possible we could see a few snowflakes or some light wintry mix on the backside of that system early Monday morning, but most of us will be dry by then, and we are not expecting any snow accumulation. The clouds will gradually begin to clear, and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s Monday afternoon.