VHS receives $25K Rachael Ray grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New grant dollars are set to make a big difference for animals at the Vanderburgh County Human Society.
The $25,000 Rachael Ray Save Them All Grant will allow VHS to create a new full-time Foster Coordinator role, which is set to be filled by a current employee.
The Coordinator will take charge of recruiting foster families, onboarding, training and will oversee the medical and socialization needs for the shelter’s animals.
“It’s kind of a 24/7 hour job. It’s been difficult watching people do that on top of all their other duties, so I am very excited to have someone who is dedicated just to that,” shared VHS Development Coordinator. “And we can hopefully retain more foster parents and hopefully save more kittens.”
The Humane Society is always in search of folks interested in fostering.
