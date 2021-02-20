USI men’s and women’s basketball sidelined for rest of regular season due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Basketball have been placed on pause for the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season due to COVID-19. Both Screaming Eagles programs are scheduled resume action in the GLVC Tournament March 3 at Screaming Eagles Arena.
USI Men’s Basketball’s quarantine has been extended beyond this week’s road games (at Missouri University of Science & Technology, February 18; at Maryville University, February 20) through next week’s three home contests (versus University of Illinois Springfield, February 23; versus Lindenwood University, February 25; versus University of Missouri-St. Louis, February 27). The Eagles, who are 11-4 overall and winners of seven of their last eight games, have wrapped up the GLVC East Division and are, currently, third in the GLVC Point Ratings.
USI Women’s Basketball entered quarantine after having to cancel last night’s game at Missouri S&T and cancels its last four games of 2020-21 (at Maryville, February 20; at McKendree University, February 22; versus Lindenwood, February 25; versus UMSL, February 27). The Eagles, who are 11-5 overall, has a 1.5 game lead in the GLVC East Division and is third in the GLVC Point Ratings.
The GLVC Tournament, which will includes the top eight men’s and women’s teams in the Point Ratings, starts with the top four teams hosting first round games March 3 and concludes March 6-7 on the campuses of the highest remaining men’s and women’s teams.
