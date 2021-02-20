USI men’s and women’s basketball sidelined for rest of regular season due to COVID-19

USI Men’s Basketball’s quarantine has been extended beyond this week’s road games (at Missouri University of Science & Technology, February 18; at Maryville University, February 20) through next week’s three home contests (versus University of Illinois Springfield, February 23; versus Lindenwood University, February 25; versus University of Missouri-St. Louis, February 27). The Eagles, who are 11-4 overall and winners of seven of their last eight games, have wrapped up the GLVC East Division and are, currently, third in the GLVC Point Ratings.