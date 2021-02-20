Police: Teen with active warrant assaults officers & leaves the scene in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -The Henderson Police Department is investigating an incident that happened early Saturday.
Officers responded to the area of Raj’s Food Mart in reference to shots being fired just after 2:20 in the morning. While searching the area, police say they made contact with a group of individuals at the 800 block of Kleymeyer.
That’s when police say they saw 18-year-old Alianard Washington in the group. We are told Washington has an active warrant for 1st-degree robbery.
While trying to arrest Washington, police say he became violent and assaulted two officers before leaving the scene in a vehicle driven by another individual.
Henderson police tell 14 News that officers followed the vehicle for several miles until it stopped at 6th Street and North Adams Street. That’s when police say both individuals left the scene on foot and were unable to be found.
If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
