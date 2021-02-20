OUCC recommends lower Vectren rate change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor wants CenterPoint Energy to back off a requested rate increase for Vectren customers.
Seven witnesses have filed testimony with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission following a review of the request.
Right now, Vectren South bills include a flat, monthly charge of $11 for natural gas service. While the OUCC recommends a charge of $16.50, Vectren has requested an increase to $35.
On the other side of the coin, the OUCC recommends eliminating a monthly $14.10 charge for infrastructure improvements.
A rebuttal from Vectren is due by March 19.
