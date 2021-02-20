ISDH reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths in local counties; 35 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,449 new coronavirus cases and 14 more deaths.
That puts the total in the Hoosier state to 654,660 confirmed positive cases and 11,912 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting two new deaths in Pike County, one in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties.
The state map shows 35 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 19 in Warrick County, 11 in Spencer County, six in Dubois County, five in Perry County, four in Pike County, and two in Posey County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,048 cases, 370 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,856 cases, 106 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,352 cases, 143 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,718 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,588 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,990 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,154 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,268 cases, 32 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.