Henderson man arrested in connection to Lloyd Expressway shooting in Jan.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man police say is responsible for shooting two people on the Llyod Expressway in January has been arrested.
According to police, five people were in a car driving east on the Lloyd Expressway near US 41 when a passenger spit a piece of gum out the window on January 24. EPD says the piece may have hit or came near a car in the lane to the right.
That’s when police say a man inside the vehicle showed a handgun and pulled up next to the victims.
According to court documents, one of the victims in the backseat who saw the man show a gun rolled down their window and flipped the man off. Documents show the driver fell back just behind the car and then drove up on them and started shooting at their car.
Court documents show one of the victims described the suspect as a Black man with short dreads and believed he was in his early to mid-twenties and was driving a black Nissan Ultima with a dark tinted rear window.
According to court documents, an email with the information was sent to all officers. Documents show an officer stopped a vehicle matching the description.
With the help of the traffic stop and social media, police say they were able to develop a possible suspect.
Court documents show police put together a photo line up of six men individuals and contacted the victim to see if they could identify the man responsible for the shooting.
Police say the victim got to photo number four and without hesitation, told police that was the man who shot into the vehicle. Police asked if he was sure, and the victim said he was.
Police say 21-year-old Stacy Williams, of Henderson, was the man in photo number four.
Williams is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.
