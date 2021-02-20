Evansville resident helps USPS by offering her driveway for mail delivery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville resident is stepping in and making sure her neighbors can get their mail.
Pat Philips tells 14 News Clubhouse Road has gotten so bad that mail has been undeliverable since Saturday. Friday, she helped change that after a neighborhood group said the mail carrier was coming to the Old Eagle Valley Golf Course parking lot to deliver.
Pat didn’t think that was safe so she opened her driveway, clear of snow, to the mail carrier so the neighbors could finally get their mail.
“My husband is retired from the post office, and he has two brothers that are retired post office and so its kind of in the blood,” explained Phillips. “Just like to help the neighbors out. We appreciate what they do. We know she works hard and tries to take a little bit of the load off of her and hopefully, that helped her out a little bit today as well.”
Pat tells us over 100 neighbors were able to get their mail Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.