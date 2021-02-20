Driver flown to regional hospital after head-on crash in Wayne Co.

By Makayla Neukam | February 20, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 7:42 AM

WHITE CO., IL. (WFIE) - One woman was flown to a hospital after a head-on crash in Wayne County Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, a 52-year-old woman was driving south on US 45 around 4:45 p.m. When trying to turn left onto the I-64 eastbound ramp, troopers say the woman failed to yield and turned in front of another vehicle, hitting them head-on.

Troopers say the 52-year-old woman was flown to a regional hospital for treatment of her injuries. They say the children in the same vehicle and the driver in the other vehicle were not hurt.

ISP says the 52-year-old woman was cited for failure to yield right of way while turning left.

