Driver flown to regional hospital after head-on crash in Wayne Co.

WHITE CO., IL. (WFIE) - One woman was flown to a hospital after a head-on crash in Wayne County Friday.
According to Illinois State Police, a 52-year-old woman was driving south on US 45 around 4:45 p.m. When trying to turn left onto the I-64 eastbound ramp, troopers say the woman failed to yield and turned in front of another vehicle, hitting them head-on.
Troopers say the 52-year-old woman was flown to a regional hospital for treatment of her injuries. They say the children in the same vehicle and the driver in the other vehicle were not hurt.
ISP says the 52-year-old woman was cited for failure to yield right of way while turning left.
