Deputies: Woman arrested after attempting to cut victim’s throat
By Makayla Neukam | February 20, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 2:11 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is in jail after deputies say she tried to cut the victim’s throat.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Robards-Rock House Road in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Deputies say the victim told authorities he was laying in bed with his eyes closed when 27-year-old Nikki Teague took a knife and attempted to cut the victim’s throat, causing injury to the throat.

Authorities tell 14 News the victim refused medical treatment and was not taken to a medical facility.

Teague was arrested and is charged with 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree wanton endangerment.

