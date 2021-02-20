Deputies: Woman arrested after attempting to cut victim’s throat

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is in jail after deputies say she tried to cut the victim’s throat.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Robards-Rock House Road in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Deputies say the victim told authorities he was laying in bed with his eyes closed when 27-year-old Nikki Teague took a knife and attempted to cut the victim’s throat, causing injury to the throat.
Authorities tell 14 News the victim refused medical treatment and was not taken to a medical facility.
Teague was arrested and is charged with 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree wanton endangerment.
