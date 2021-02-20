Deputies: Suspected impaired driver arrested after chase that started in Posey Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An early morning chase lands an Evansville man in jail on multiple charges Saturday.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified just before 1:30 a.m. that law enforcement in Posey County was chasing a vehicle into Vanderburgh County. They say it was reported that the suspected driver was impaired.
Deputies say they started chasing the vehicle once it entered Vanderburgh County. That’s when deputies say 33-year-old Brandon Davis swerved toward deputies and officers multiple times, nearly hitting them as they were trying to deploy tire deflation devices.
Deputies say two of Davis’ tires eventually deflated, making the vehicle inoperable.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davis appeared to be under the influence when he was taken into custody, and deputies found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing pending the results of the toxicology analysis.
Davis is charged with the following.
- Criminal recklessness with a vehicle
- Resisting law enforcement
- Possession of methamphetamine
- OMVWI as a Class A Misdemeanor
- Reckless driving as a Class B Misdemeanor
- Multiple traffic infractions
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.