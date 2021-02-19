Trash services discontinued for the rest of the week due to side street road conditions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash services have been discontinued for the rest of the week.
Evansville Water and Sewer officials say this is due to lingering side street snow and ice-covered conditions. They say with these conditions, the risk for accidents and damage to residents’ property remains high.
All city routes will return to the regular schedule Monday and continue through the week.
Residents with questions about their service should call Republic’s Customer Resource Center at 800-886-3345.
