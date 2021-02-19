Tecumseh’s Flowers stands out in 1A Regional, earns POTW crown

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh sophomore Karsyn Flowers took home the Hoops Live Player of the Week crown on Thursday, earning 3,911 votes.
Flowers had an impressive performance for the Braves in the 1A regional semifinal last Saturday. She posted 19 points in the semifinal victory over Lanesville, 63-60, to lead Tecumseh to the regional championship.
Despite the momentum, the Braves ultimately fell to the reigning 1A state champions, the Loogootee Lions, in the regional title game.
