Owensboro restaurant gives away free lunches to road workers, first responders

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After all the snow and ice this week, some people are taking the time to give back to those keeping them safe.
The Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Owensboro offered all county and state road workers and first responders a free sack lunch and drink on Thursday. All they had to do was pull up to the front door in their work vehicles or walk inside wearing their uniform and they could receive the free meal.
Restaurant owner Hannah Witherspoon says they just wanted to say thank you to work crews for their hard work this past week in response to the recent winter storms.
“They’re out working hard all hours of the night, so it’s just our small way to give back to them,” Witherspoon said. “We actually saw another restaurant doing it and thought that’s a great idea, and we went with it. We have had fire department, we’ve had a few cops, lots of road crews, so a lot of guys in bright yellow shirts coming in today.”
The free lunch included a sandwich, chips, a pickle, cookie and a drink.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.