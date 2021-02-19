Owensboro & Madisonville Kroger open COVID-19 vaccination spots

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kroger stores are opening up vaccination clinics across Kentucky.
We’re learning Owensboro’s Frederica Street Kroger will be one of the locations.
Community leaders tell 14 News this is another step in the right direction to increase the vaccination options in Owensboro.
According to Governor Beshear, Owensboro’s Frederica Street Kroger and Madisonville’s Island Ford Road Kroger are getting vaccination clinics. They’ll open next week.
“Well I think it’s excellent they are starting to roll out the vaccine to more locations,” said Kroger shopper Bill Onorato.
Owensboro Kroger shoppers say this is good news for the town.
“I think they have the room here. The parking is available,” said Onorato.
According to Kroger’s website, they’ve already opened clinics in other Kentucky cities. Those eligible include Kentuckians in Phase 1a and Phase 1b. Kroger is asking those who are eligible to bring proof of residency and vaccine eligibility.
“I think that we’re taking a step in the right direction to get our lives back to normal,” said Kroger shopper Michelle Gregory.
To sign up for this clinic, you can visit their website.
The Owensboro and Madisonville locations are not listed there yet.
We’re talking to Kroger officials to find out when they will begin vaccinating here and when you can start scheduling appointments. We’ll let you know as soon as we get those details.
