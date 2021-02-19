14 News photographer assists driver, pushes stranded car from snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The recent winter weather has made it difficult for drivers on their daily commutes, which is why it’s important to lend a helping hand for anyone who finds themselves stuck in a snowy situation.
14 News Photographer Jake Embrey stepped up to the occasion on Thursday evening.
While driving the 14 First Alert Interceptor, Embrey noticed a nearby vehicle stuck in the snow. So he took action and stepped outside into the snowy streets of Evansville to help the stranded driver, giving him an extra boost to get through the snow.
You can watch the entire exchange in the video below:
